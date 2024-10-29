Haryana CM: Pehowa-Yamunanagar road to be made four-lane

Assuring that steps would be taken to speed up many road projects in the state, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the road from Pehowa in Kurukshetra to Yamunanagar would be made four-lane, fulfilling people’s demand. It would also facilitate their travel to Haridwar, he said while addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Kurukshetra district. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, (ANI)

He said two bypasses would be constructed in Kurukshetra and Ladwa, relieving commuters from traffic jams. He thanked the party workers and people for making the BJP win assembly elections for the third time in a row in the state.

“Instructions have been given to officers that wherever patchwork related to roads or repair is to be done under the Ladwa assembly constituency, they have to ensure that the work is completed as soon as possible. Solving the problem of every citizen is the top priority of the government and our doors will remain open 24 hours for them,” he added.

The CM said as soon as he gets time, he will go to every ward, village and locality of Ladwa and thank the people for making the BJP win.

Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, Saini hit out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for blaming Haryana for the pollution in Delhi and said that he even failed to fulfil his first promise of cleaning Yamuna. Accusing Kejriwal of spreading lies, Saini said, “He only makes false promises. When he was voted for the first time, he promised to clean Yamuna. He couldn’t fulfil his promise. Even today, 28 drains open into Yamuna, but he did nothing.”

Later, Saini also chaired the closing ceremony of the four-day state-level Ratnavali Mahotsav at the Kurukshetra University and also visited the craft fair associated with the festival. “Haryana has long been a significant hub of eternal knowledge, prosperity and valour, with evidence of its cultural richness tracing back to the Vedic period. Ratnavali Mahotsav plays a crucial role in preserving the culture and traditions rooted in this ancient era,” he added.

Saini said that the Ratnavali Mahotsav is contributing significantly to reviving Haryanvi folk culture and fostering a sense of pride among young students in their rich heritage and it offers a vibrant confluence of literature, music and art.

Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Prof Somnath Sachdeva said over 3,000 students showcased their talents across 34 disciplines during the the Ratnavali Mahotsav that began in 1985.