Haryana CM writes to Gadkari, offers land to shift Kherki Daula toll

The Haryana government has offered 30-acre free of cost to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and urged Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to get the Kherki Daula toll plaza relocated there. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is ready to transfer the land to NHAI at their earliest convenience to ensure a swift and efficient transition of the complete process. (Manohar Lal twitter)

In a demi-official communication to Gadkari, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza is a major bottleneck, causing traffic congestion in the Gurugram region. The CM said the Haryana government has offered 30-acre land to the NHAI to establish a new toll plaza at Panchgaon village. This strategic location will help facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Gurugram urban agglomeration.

Khattar said the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is ready to transfer the land to NHAI at their earliest convenience to ensure a swift and efficient transition of the complete process, according to a statement.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON