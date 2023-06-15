Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Cop out for walk run over by bike in Pinjore

Panchkula: Cop out for walk run over by bike in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 15, 2023 01:30 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Nirmal Singh, 40, of Charniya village in Pinjore. He was posted as a head constable in Haryana police headquarters in Sector 6, Panchkula

A Haryana cop out for a walk after dinner was run over by a motorcycle outside his house in Pinjore on Tuesday night.

The complaint was lodged by his elder brother Gurnam Singh, who told the police that on the night of June 13, he along with his younger brother Nirmal Singh had gone for a walk. Around 10pm, a motorcycle in speed hit Nirmal from the back, as a result of which, he fell on the ground and lost consciousness owing to head injuries.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Kaka Singh, also fell on the ground after the collision, the complainant said. Gurnam said that the biker didn’t bother to help them and sped away.

Nirmal was rushed to the Sector-6 civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC was registered at the Pinjore police station on June 14. Police are yet to arrest the accused. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Nirmal is married and has two children –a son and daughter.

