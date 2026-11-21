Blurb: Family was travelling to Punjab for niece’s birthday; driver booked under sections of BNS The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the accident is underway. (HT Photo) more

A couple and their 22-year-old son from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Katra Expressway near Ghilod village in Rohtak district on Friday morning.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Karamjit Singh, 48, who was driving the car, his wife Pawandeep Kaur and their son Amarendra Singh, 22.

According to preliminary information from the police, the car crashed into a truck parked in a no-parking zone on the expressway. The impact was so severe that the car got wedged underneath the truck. The police said the truck driver, identified as Gurmel Singh has been booked under relevant sections of BNS.

They were rushed by ambulance to the trauma centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the accident is underway.

Ramjot Singh, a cousin of Pawandeep Kaur, said the family had been living in Ratlam for several years and was travelling to Punjab for the birthday celebrations. The couple’s younger son had stayed back in Ratlam with his grandparents.

Other family members have left Ratlam for Rohtak after receiving news of the tragedy, the police said.