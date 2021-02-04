Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot

The Covid-19 vaccination programme for frontline warriors of Haryana Police was kickstarted on Thursday with director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava leading the drive.

Apart from the DGP, a battery of senior police officials took the vaccine for protection against coronavirus, a police spokesperson said. They included DGP, state vigilance bureau, PK Agrawal; DGP, crime, Mohd Akil; ADGP, administration and IT, AS Chawla; ADGP, vigilance, Ajay Singhal; IGP M Ravi Kiran; IGP Rajinder Kumar; and Panchkula commissioner of police Saurabh Singh.

Encouraging police personnel to get vaccinated, Yadava said: “More than 40 lakh people have been injected with the vaccine. It is completely safe.” He praised the police force for working tirelessly on the frontline when Covid-19 was at its peak. “Besides maintaining law and order, police personnel fearlessly ensured food to the needy besides the safe return of migrant workers to their native places and took care of the elderly. During the lockdown, the humane face of the police came to the fore and the efforts were recognised at the national level,” he said.

So far, 3,000 Haryana Police personnel have tested positive of which 14 personnel have succumbed to coronavirus infection.