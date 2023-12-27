close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Dhankhar awards 1,200 PhD degrees at MDU

Haryana: Dhankhar awards 1,200 PhD degrees at MDU

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 27, 2023 07:40 AM IST

As many as 740 women scholars received the doctoral degrees, showcasing the progress of women in every field

Vice-president (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred PhD degrees upon 1,216 scholars during the 18th convocation of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) held here on Tuesday.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar awarding a degree to a scholar at MDU convocation ceremony at Rohtak . (HT)
Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar awarding a degree to a scholar at MDU convocation ceremony at Rohtak . (HT)

As many as 740 women scholars received the doctoral degrees, showcasing the progress of women in every field.

Addressing the gathering, Dhankhar praised the scholars, stating that they are fortunate individuals who have received education during this Amrit Kaal.

“There was a time when India lagged in technology and was depended on other nations, but now India is among the top 10 countries in technological innovation globally,” the vice -president said.

He discussed the quantum technology mission and the green hydrogen mission, emphasising the enormous employment opportunities in these areas and encouraged the graduating students to consider these fields.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said, “Take risks in your life, if you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.” He encouraged students to take risks in life and pursue new endeavours, as failure is the best teacher.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya expressed joy over the 18th convocation and congratulated the scholars. He commended their hard work, dedication, and commitment to earn the prestigious PhD degrees. Dattatreya called upon the scholars to draw inspiration from the life and philosophy of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and dedicate their efforts to societal, national, and human welfare.

