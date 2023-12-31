Haryana: Ex-govt employee falls victim to sextortion racket, duped of 2.5 lakh

A retired public health department employee was reportedly blackmailed into paying ₹2.5 lakh after being caught in a sextortion scam, police said on Sunday. The Rohtak police booked the unidentified fraudster under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. (Getty image)

Complainant Nank Chand, a resident of Rohtak, said he received a video call on WhatsApp from a fraudster on November 25 and 26. When he finally answered the call, a woman on the other side started to undress her.

“The fraudster recorded the call seeing me undressing the woman and started blackmailing in the name of making the video viral. On November 27, a man posing as inspector of Delhi cyber crime told me that the video has been doing rounds on social media and he gave a number to contact in this regard. When I contacted the given number, the caller demanded ₹2.5 lakh to delete the video. When I transferred the said amount, the caller started demanding more money to delete the video from making it viral on Facebook and Instagram,”he added.

The Rohtak police booked the unidentified fraudster under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.