Haryana extends CHIRAYU health cover to middle-income families from November 1

Haryana government has extended the benefits of the Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units (CHIRAYU) health scheme to families with an annual income exceeding ₹3 lakh, according to additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sumita Misra. The CHIRAYU extension scheme will come into effect from November 1, 2026, in accordance with the health department’s October 13, 2026 notification. (HT File)

The CHIRAYU extension scheme will come into effect from November 1, 2026, in accordance with the health department’s October 13, 2026 notification.

Under the extended scheme, eligible families will be able to avail themselves of cashless hospital treatment up to ₹5 lakh per family, annually at empanelled public and private hospitals, by paying a nominal yearly contribution.

Under the scheme, families with a verified annual income of more than ₹3 lakh and up to ₹6 lakh will pay ₹4,000 per year, while those earning above ₹6 lakh annually will contribute ₹5,000 per year. Eligibility will be verified through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) database, the ACS (health) said.

The scheme follows the framework of Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and covers secondary and tertiary healthcare. It includes 2,694 treatment packages encompassing surgical procedures, medical treatments and day-care procedures. The cost of medicines and diagnostic services is covered as specified under the applicable packages.

“An important feature of the scheme is that there is no restriction on the size of an eligible family or the age of its members. All pre-existing diseases are covered. The treatment procedures also include investigations conducted up to three days before hospitalisation and eligible medical expenses incurred for 15 days after discharge,” Misra said.