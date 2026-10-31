Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the King George's Medical University administration to take action against doctors and employees named in an STF report on alleged religious conversion and harassment cases on its campus. UP govt asks KGMU to take action against doctors, employees over alleged harassment for religious conversion

The state Medical Education Department has asked the university registrar to initiate action against the personnel concerned under the KGMU Act, 2002, and KGMU Statutes, 2011, and submit a report on the action taken.

The university administration has been asked to submit a detailed report to the government on the action taken in the matter.

A letter in this regard was issued on October 30 by Joint Secretary Anand Kumar Tripathi. It referred to an investigation report submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on August 25.

The report also mentions the case of Dr Rameez, a resident doctor in KGMU's pathology department, who was arrested on January 9, 2026. He is accused of allegedly trapping a woman resident doctor in a relationship, pressuring her to convert and marry him. A case was registered against him at the Chowk police station in Lucknow, and the investigation is underway.

KGMU PRO Dr KK Singh told PTI, "The institute is reviewing the matter and necessary action will be taken as directed."

The STF report also refers to complaints by women employees and resident doctors working in different departments of the university. These include allegations of harassment, inappropriate behaviour and pressure for religious conversion.

It also reportedly flags allegations that some doctors and employees failed to act on complaints and extended protection to the accused. The report further mentions alleged attempts to influence the victims.

The government has forwarded a copy of the STF report to the KGMU administration and directed it to take action against those named in it in accordance with the rules.

A copy of the letter issued by Medical Education Section-2 has also been sent to the KGMU vice-chancellor for information and necessary action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.