Haryana eyes 100% coverage as second phase of census to kick off in January

{Sumita Misra directs DCs to prevent omissions, double counting} Citizens will be able to submit their information online through the self-enumeration portal from January 10 to January 24, 2027. (HT Photo for representation)

Haryana government on Monday directed district administrations to ensure that not a single individual or household is left out of census 2027 exercise and called for strict accountability, intensive field supervision and timely preparations to prevent omissions, double counting and inaccuracies in the nationwide exercise.

With the first phase of the census completed across 51,907 house listing blocks, Haryana is now preparing for the second phase of population enumeration, which is expected to involve an estimated 87,450 enumerators and supervisors. The second phase will cover an estimated 70,000 enumeration blocks across Haryana’s 23 districts, comprising 6,522 villages and 88 towns.

The exercise will involve approximately 74,800 enumerators and 12,650 supervisors, including reserve personnel, working across 203 census charges under the supervision of 34 principal census officers.

Citizens will be able to submit their information online through the self-enumeration portal from January 10 to January 24, 2027. House-to-house population enumeration will begin on January 25 and continue until February 28, followed by a five-day revision round from March 1 to March 5 to identify omissions, and rectify discrepancies. Even households opting for self-enumeration will undergo subsequent verification by enumerators through household visits.

Financial commissioner revenue and disaster management department, Sumita Misra, who is also the state nodal officer for census 2027, issued the directions at a one-day conference of principal census officers here on Monday.

Misra said the credibility of the exercise will depend on accurate enumeration, clearly defined administrative responsibilities and effective district-level supervision.

“There must be no compromise on coverage, accuracy and confidentiality,” she said, directing district administrations to prepare special operational plans for difficult-to-reach areas, rapidly expanding residential settlements, high-rise buildings, urban slums and localities with substantial migrant populations.

“The quality of census data depends significantly on the seriousness, leadership and field supervision at the district level.”

She said that deputy commissioners (DCs) will play a decisive role in ensuring the accuracy and credibility of the exercise and directed DCs to personally monitor preparations, conduct regular reviews with charge officers and identify potential operational difficulties well before population enumeration begins.

Misra said that census operations must be treated as a priority assignment rather than an additional departmental responsibility.

A major highlight of the forthcoming exercise will be the use of digital technology for population enumeration, with dedicated mobile applications, online self-enumeration and a centralised monitoring system designed to improve efficiency, transparency and data accuracy.

Training activities have commenced with the conference of principal census officers and will subsequently extend to charge officers, master trainers, field trainers, enumerators and supervisors to familiarise them with prescribed procedures, digital applications and operational responsibilities.

Misra directed to ensure prompt clearance of pending honorarium payments through the public financial management system (PFMS). The enumerators and supervisors are entitled to a combined honorarium of ₹25,000 for the two phases, comprising ₹9,000 for house listing operations and ₹16,000 for population enumeration.

“The success of census 2027 will ultimately be reflected in the quality of the data produced,” she said, underscoring that effective district-level leadership will determine the credibility of the exercise.