President Droupadi Murmu awards degrees to Hisar agri varsity students

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday praised the Haryana government and farmers for their contribution in producing foodgrains. Speaking at the 25th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, Murmu said Haryana stood second in the country in producing foodgrains and this all happened due to Haryana and Union governments policies. President Droupadi Murmu addresses the 25th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, in Hisar on Monday. (ANI)

“This is my third visit to Haryana, and I also belong to farmers’ family. I came here to know what our youth thinks about farming and the country’s foodgrains. Scientists have a duty to find the solutions of problems emerging in the agriculture sector,” the President added.

She also applauded the state government for taking various initiatives to use stubble and tackle stubble burning.

She awarded degrees to the pass-out students. The President said it’s a moment of pride that more than 70% girls are among those who received degrees today. She urged the youths to become job providers instead of job seekers.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya said this agriculture varsity ranks at fifth spot among the agriculture varsities in India.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Haryana has been producing 183 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains every year and this was achieved with the contribution of universities like Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has been making significant contributions in the education, research and extension of agriculture since its inception.

She said that today India has become a foodgrain exporting country from a food-stressed country despite the huge population.

The President said that technology has an important role in reducing the cost of farming, increasing productivity, making agriculture environment-friendly and more profitable.

She said that water is an important component of agriculture, but it is available in limited quantities. Therefore, judicious use of water in agriculture is important. There should be maximum use of technology in irrigation so that exploitation of water resources can be minimised.

She said that the role of institutions like HAU is important in the development and dissemination of such technology.

The President said that universities should act as laboratories from where knowledge spreads and benefits the entire society. She was happy to note that HAU is making efforts for dissemination of crop production techniques among the farmers. She urged to intensify these efforts for the maximum benefit of people of the country, especially the residents of Haryana.

She was happy to note that HAU has established an Incubation Centre to promote entrepreneurship through innovation, technology upgradation and skill development.