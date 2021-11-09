Haryana: Farmers launch indefinite dharna outside Hansi SP office

Protesting farmers on Monday launched an indefinite dharna outside the Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Nitika Gahlaut’s office after their talks with the administration to withdraw the FIR registered in the Narnaund case remained inconclusive.

Earlier in the day, farmers led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait had gheraoed the SP’s house while demanding registration of an FIR against BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates for allegedly injuring and attacking a farmer.

A delegation of 16 farm leaders had met the Hansi SP and other officials with their demands.

Addressing the media after meeting injured farmer Kuldeep Rana, Tikait said they have launched an indefinite dharna outside the Hansi SP office until their demands are met.

“We have asked the administration to lodge criminal cases against BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates for attacking Kuldeep Rana. We have also sought the withdrawal of FIRs filed against farmers for protesting at BJP MP’s event,” he added.

The mini secretariat in Hansi has turned into a fortress with massive deployment of cops and two companies of paramilitary forces. No untoward incident was reported.

Hansi SP Nitika Gahlaut said they had invited farm leaders to hold talks, which remained inconclusive. “There were some demands of farmers that were not accepted by the administration. Then the farmers left the meeting and started a dharna outside the mini secretariat,” she added.