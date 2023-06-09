Haryana farmers surpass government target on direct seeded rice

Last year when 16,641 verified cultivators in Haryana grew paddy in 72,900 acres using the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique that saves water, the Manohar Lal Khattar government released over ₹29 crore as incentive directly to bank accounts of farmers after field inspections. Last year when 16,641 verified cultivators in Haryana grew paddy in 72,900 acres using the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique that saves water, the Manohar Lal Khattar government released over ₹ 29 crore as incentive directly to bank accounts of farmers after field inspections. (HT File Photo)

Encouraged by the farmers’ response, this year the state government set aside ₹81 crore to promote paddy cultivation using the DSR technique in 2 lakh acres. Such has been the response that till Friday, 36,317 farmers had registered for cultivating paddy in over 2.64 lakh acres using the DSR method in place of the water-guzzling manual transplantation technique.

According to the district-wise DSR registration data till June 9, the largest number of 6,942 farmers in Sirsa district have registered for bringing 60,944 acres (244% more than the target) under DSR cultivation followed by Jind district, where 5,292 farmers have registered 34,162 acres against the target of 25,000 acres. The districts lagging in the DSR registration targets are Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Sonepat, while Fatehabad, Kaithal, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sonepat have achieved over 90% targets set to register land for DSR cultivation.

Saving groundwater, lesser crop residue

Chief minister Khattar had in his 2023-24 budget speech informed the assembly that in the 2022 kharif season, paddy cultivation in 72,000 acres with DSR technique had saved 31,500 crore litres of water.

Officials say the DSR, on an average, requires 20% less water input. It is an environment-friendly alternative to the conventional method of transplanting that does not require more labour and reduces production cost.

In Haryana, a farmer opting for this technique gets ₹4,000 per acre incentive. There is ₹40,000 subsidy also for buying a DSR machine. The DSR technique is being promoted in 12 districts of Fatehabad, Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat, Jind and Sonepat where ground water level is alarmingly low.

Converting registration into reality

According to director (agriculture) Narhari Banger, already over 2.5 lakh acres have been registered for paddy cultivation under DSR technique and the field verification is underway. “My priority is to ensure this positive response of the farmers on the registration portal translates into a reality on the ground,” said Banger, adding the budget will be increased in case after field verification, the area under DSR turns out to be more than the 2 lakh acre target.

The data of the past two years indicate that after field verifications, the area coved by DSR was close to the targets set.

For example, when in 2021, this first-of-its-kind scheme was launched, a total of 17,444 acres against the target of 20,000 acres was covered under the DSR and ₹9 crore was provided to 8,627 farmers (@ ₹5,000 per acre through DBT for verified area).

During a recent meeting, additional chief secretary (ACS-agriculture) Sudhir Rajpal reviewed the action plan to implement DSR. The district-wise targets were set, and senior officers of the agriculture department were deputed for monitoring and speeding up the progress of DSR registration.

Rice production in Haryana

Paddy is grown on 31.25 lakh acres in Haryana, leading to excessive exploitation of groundwater. Haryana produces 68 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy, including around 25 lakh MT basmati. Agriculture and allied activities contribute 18.5% to the economy of the state.

Over 9 lakh farmers register themselves regularly on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB). The cultivators adopting MFMB has made it easier for the government to undertake different pro-farmer initiatives, including financial support for DSR promotion.

Sources say meetings were also held with seed agencies in May to promote DSR on 12,965 acres.

Teams have been constituted in each DSR growing district for village-wise monitoring and verification. These teams have been tasked to encourage farmers for availing benefits of subsidy on DSR machines, such as Zero till Seed Drill, Happy Seeder etc.

Agriculture additional director Surender Dahiya said during this season, the focus is on villages where more than 20 acres under DSR was covered last year. He said the DSR progress is being monitored regularly with the deputy directors to expedite registration.

The DSR sowing window will remain open till June-end before which at least 500 DSR training sessions will be held. There is a budgetary provision for buying 500 DSR machines, while the total budget for the scheme is ₹81.75 crore. “DSR incentive at the rate of ₹4,000 per acre is released after rigorous field verification,” said Dahiya.

Why direct seeded rice is better alternative

*The direct seeded rice (DSR) technology has been developed as an alternative to conventional method of paddy transplanting. It saves labour and water as it overcomes the requirements for nursery raising and transplanting.

*It also facilitates timely sowing of paddy and the succeeding crops, particularly wheat which is sensitive to delayed planting. It is because the DSR, particularly the coarse varieties, mature a week earlier than transplanted paddy.

Progress over the years

Kharif 2021: This first-of-its-kind scheme was launched in eight districts, the agriculture department had set 2.5 acre limit to each farmer to grow paddy using DSR technique. The target was to give incentive and support to 20,000 farmers to grow paddy under the watch of experts and exposure to one lakh farmers. A total of 17,444 acres against the target of 20,000 acres was covered under DSR in 2021 and about ₹9 crore was provided to 8,627 farmers (@ ₹5,000 per acre through DBT for verified arrea ) who grew paddy using DSR.

Kharif 2022: An area of 72,900 acres was brought under DSR against the target of 1 lakh acre. ₹29.16 crore disbursed among 16,641 farmers @ ₹4000/acre through DBT for verified area.

Kharif 2023: Target is 2 lakh acres and ₹81 crore has been set aside for this scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON