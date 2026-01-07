Haryana: Fatehabad woman with 10 daughters gives birth to son

Ten daughters and finally a son! A woman and her labourer husband, married for 19 years, welcomed their 11th child in a Haryana hospital this week, raising concerns over maternal health and the age-old desire for families to have a son come what may. It was a high risk delivery but both mother and child are doing fine, said Dr Narveer Sheoran of the Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district’s Uchana town. A woman and her labourer husband, married for 19 years, welcomed their 11th child in a Haryana hospital this week

The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital on January 3 and the baby was born the next day. She was back home in her village in adjoining Fatehabad district the next day. “We were keen that there should be a son and some of my elder daughters also wished to have a brother,” the father, Sanjay Kumar, said.”It is my eleventh child now. I have 10 daughters too,” the 38-year-old said, adding that he works as a labourer.

Sanjay, who said he got married in 2007, said most of his daughters go to school and the eldest one studies in Class 12. “Within my meagre means, I am trying to give my daughters a good education... Whatever has happened was God’s will and I am happy with it,” he said.

Questioned about the social media attention on his family and issues about a patriarchal mindset, he said, “It is not like that. I also think that girls are capable of achieving anything these days and they have proved their mettle in various fields.”

In a video that has gone viral, Sanjay was asked to name his 10 daughters. He did so but fumbled a couple of times.

According to Sheoran, whose gynaecologist wife ensured a safe delivery, said three units of blood had to be given to the mother. “In the end, it was a normal delivery and things were managed well,” the doctor said over the phone. Haryana’s sex ratio has long been under the scanner. It saw a marked improvement in 2025 with 923:1,000, clocking a 13-point jump from 2024, but lower than the national average of 1,020 females per 1,000 males.