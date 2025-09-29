Haryana: Five from Ambala killed as cars collide in Kurukshetra

Five people died in a head-on collision between two cars on the road to Kaithal, 8km from Kurukshetra, on Monday morning, police said. One of the cars involved in the accident near Ghararsi village on the Dhand-Kurukshetra road in Haryana on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Adarsh police station in-charge Dinesh Singh said the accident occurred around 7am near Ghararsi village and is believed to have been caused by speeding.

He said the impact was so severe that both the vehicles were reduced to a mangled mess. Local residents had to cut open the car doors to rescue the trapped passengers.

One of the cars had six occupants from Bubka village in Ambala. Five of them died on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Praveen, son of Swaraj; Pawan and Rajendra, sons of Bal Kishan; Urmila, wife of Pawan, and Suman, wife of Sanjay. Another passenger, 18-year-old Vanshika, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Four people travelling in the other car were also injured.

They were identified as Santosh, 45, wife of Dharampal and resident of Papanawa Jati Road; Rishipal, 55, son of Karm Singh; Leela Devi, 52, wife of Rishipal, and Praveen, 40, son of Jita Ram. They were on their way to Mulana in Ambala for medical treatment.

It is learnt that Leela Devi had recently undergone a surgery and was being taken for follow-up care.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, and the injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital at Thanesar near Kurukshetra for treatment, the police said.