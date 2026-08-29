Haryana: Global education leaders in state to study NIPUN

A delegation of about 70 senior education leaders and stakeholders from across the country, as well as from Brazil, South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, the USA, the UK and Argentina, visited Kurukshetra to study the “NIPUN Haryana Mission”, the state’s foundational literacy and numeracy reforms. The delegates also studied Haryana’s approach to continuous assessment, through which student learning levels are regularly tracked and learning gaps are identified for timely academic support.

In a statement, the state education department said the delegates were divided into 11 groups and visited government primary schools in three blocks of Kurukshetra district to observe the implementation of NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) in Haryana at the classroom level.

The delegation interacted with teachers, students, school heads and education officials and observed structured pedagogy, activity-based learning, teacher guides, workbooks, contextualised teaching-learning materials, the classroom readiness programme and the holistic progress card.

The delegates also studied Haryana’s approach to continuous assessment, through which student learning levels are regularly tracked and learning gaps are identified for timely academic support.

District teams demonstrated how classroom-level assessment and observation data feed into block, district and state-level monitoring and review mechanisms.

“A key area of interest was the NIPUN Haryana technology ecosystem, including the Teacher App, Mentor App, Parent App and State Dashboard,” the spokesperson said, adding that the delegation particularly appreciated the print-rich environment in schools, the use of the NIPUN Haryana Teacher App on tablets by teachers and the active participation of students.

The delegation also visited Balvatika classrooms and learnt about child-centred learning practices and joyful learning.

The spokesperson said that over the past few years, delegations from several countries and international education networks had visited Haryana to study its approach to structured pedagogy, assessment, mentoring and technology-enabled governance.