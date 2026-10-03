Haryana government launches correction module for digital revenue records

The Haryana government has launched an online correction module across tehsils to help people rectify common errors in digital revenue records without routing cases to the state headquarters. The correction module will reduce pendency at the headquarters and provide quicker relief to citizens. (HT File)

Stating this on Friday, financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra said the initiative is aimed at making the correction of minor errors in online land and revenue records simpler, more transparent and decentralised while cutting down delays. “Common errors in online revenue records will no longer need to be referred to the headquarters and can be resolved at the concerned tehsil itself,” the FCR said.

Misra said the new mechanism is expected to enable nearly 99% of cases involving routine errors in revenue records to be settled at the tehsil level. This will reduce pendency at the headquarters and provide quicker relief to citizens.

She said errors such as an incorrectly recorded khewat share, wrong land area, or omission of a khewat or khasra from the online record can now be taken up through the module. In such cases, the concerned patwari will submit an online correction request. The kanungo will then compare and verify the request against the manual revenue record. After final approval by the tehsildar, the necessary correction will be incorporated into the online record. The department has also laid down how different categories of discrepancies will be handled.

If the printed copy of a mutation is correct but its online incorporation is incorrect, the error can be rectified through an online correction request. If the mutation print itself is incorrect, the prescribed process will be followed on the basis of the relevant mutation, the FCR said.

Similarly, where the manual jamabandi is correct but the online data is wrong, the digital record can be rectified through the online correction mechanism. However, if the error exists in the manual jamabandi itself, it will not be altered through the online module. Such cases will be dealt with through the prescribed Fard Badar procedure, she said.