Haryana plans to bear 50% fee of pilot training course, says Haryana deputy CM

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Monday that the state government will roll out an ambitious scheme, under which the state youth opting to undergo commercial pilot training will have to pay only half of the course fee. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (File photo)

“The government will bear 50% fee of the course under the scheme and talks are underway with various civil aviation companies in this regard,” said the deputy CM, who held a meeting with authorities concerned at Chaudhary Bansi Lal airstrip in Bhiwani.

The deputy CM said two rounds of talks have already taken place on the subject at the state level. He said the state government is committed to provide ample employment opportunities in this field by imparting training to maximum number of youths in the state.

He said in the last three years, the present state government has worked to establish civil aviation as an industry on a priority. About 350 youths are taking training in private and government Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) in the state. Of this, around 120 are being trained by the Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) and the rest by the Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation (HICA).

He said the airstrips of Karnal, Pinjore and Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Bachhod are being developed by the government.

Dushyant Chautala said over 20 lakh passengers are expected to travel from Hisar airport in a year. The design of the Hisar airport has been finalised and tender process will be started soon, he said, adding that at present, two planes can land simultaneously at Hisar airport.

The deputy CM said the expansion of the Bhiwani airstrip is being done. During his visit to Bhiwani, the deputy CM inspected the expansion work of the airstrip.