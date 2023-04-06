Now, Ayush medical reimbursement for Haryana government employees

Haryana government employees, pensioners and their dependents opting for treatment under the Ayush system of medicine will be eligible for reimbursement with the Haryana government on Wednesday giving nod to implement Ayush Medical Reimbursement Policy. Haryana government employees, pensioners and their dependents opting for treatment under the Ayush system of medicine will be eligible for reimbursement with the Haryana government on Wednesday giving nod to implement Ayush Medical Reimbursement Policy. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said a vast majority of the beneficiaries are getting themselves treated under the Ayush system of medicine, but in the absence of empanelled Ayush hospitals, they have been facing difficulty in getting their bills reimbursed.

Therefore, the Ayush medical reimbursement policy has been drafted, the spokesperson said.

As per the policy, all government Ayush institutions, private Ayush hospitals having NABH certificates and entry level NABH certificates will get empanelled under this policy. This will give a boost to Ayush private practitioners as they can get their hospitals empanelled.

Haryana government employees, pensioners and their dependents can avail the benefit of getting their illness treated through indoor admission in Ayush-empanelled hospitals under the state government.

Patients undergoing treatment for chronic disease and getting their outdoor charges reimbursed through allopathy will be eligible for medical reimbursement in case they undergo treatment for the same disease through the Ayush system.

A few yoga and naturopathy procedures will also be reimbursed during outdoor treatment of chronic disease patients since there are no medicines prescribed for outdoor patients while getting treatment in yoga and naturopathy hospitals.

The private hospitals empanelled under this policy will charge the fixed package rates from employees which will be reimbursed after submitting bills.

Panchayats can give shamilat deh land on lease to set up gaushalas

The philanthropic societies and charitable institutions willing to set up gaushala, biogas plant, panchgavya products, veterinary hospital and research and training centre will be able to get shamilat deh land on lease for 20 years in Haryana.

A decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.

The state government has amended rules which will be called Punjab village common lands (regulation) Haryana amendment rules, 2023.

In a gaushala, the lessee shall have to house and maintain at least 50% stray cattle of the total cattle population at all points of time during the lease period.

Hike in employment-generation subsidy

The cabinet increased employment generation subsidy under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)-2020 from ₹36,000 to ₹48,000 per employee per annum for 10 years.

This subsidy to be applicable in “B-C and D” category blocks and the hike in subsidy is aimed at giving push to hire local youth from the state and to attract investment, an official spokesperson said.

The cabinet also approved capping the net SGST reimbursement/investment and now the maximum net SGST reimbursement will be 50% of the total SGST paid by the investor firm.

The employment generation subsidy is provided for capacity building of State domicile skilled/semi-skilled/un-skilled employees having Haryana resident certificate who are earning not more than ₹40,000 per month as salary on payroll or contract with valid ESI/PF number.

Negative marking in HCS prelim exams

The cabinet decided that there will be five options (A, B, C, D and E) available in each question of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examination (executive branch).

If a candidate is attempting a question, he/she will have to darken the appropriate circle A, B, C or D. And in case the candidate is not attempting a question, he/she will have to darken E circle. If none of the circles is darkened, one fourth (0.25) mark will be deducted. “If a candidate is not darkening any of the five circles in more than 10% questions, he/she will be disqualified,” the spokesperson said.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruits candidates to HCS (EB) by way of competitive examination. The examination is conducted in two stages preliminary examination followed by main written examination for the posts of HCS (EB) and allied services for Register-B.

TA rules amended

The cabinet approved amendment in Haryana Civil Services (travelling allowance) Rules, 2016. As per the amendment, the “own vehicle” will mean a registered personal vehicle in the name of the government employee concerned or in the name of his/her spouse or a vehicle borrowed by him/her from his/her immediate family members i.e., parents, real brother or sister. The said amendment/broadening of the definition has been made to address the “genuine hardship” faced by government employees who are otherwise entitled to use their own vehicle while travelling in the public interest, said the spokesperson.

Pension benefit

The cabinet accorded approval for amendment in Haryana Voluntary State Education Service (Amendment) Rules, 2021 in order to give relief to the employees of aided schools who were taken over by government vide Haryana voluntary state education service rules, 2017.

An official spokesperson said in order to keep uniformity for all the retirees from government service and to dispose of the number of litigations pending before Punjab and Haryana high court, the date of coming into effect of these rules allowing pension as per Haryana Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2016 has been fixed as August 9, 2017. This will benefit about 225 employees.