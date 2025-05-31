Haryana govt notifies rules; retired HC judge to get 45K for house help, driver

Haryana government on Friday notified rules for providing services of domestic help, driver, secretarial assistance, security and telephone facilities to retired chief justice and judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court. As per the rules titled - Retired Chief Justices and Judges Domestic Helps and other benefits Rules, 2025 – a retired chief justice, a retired judge or their spouse may at their discretion select persons to be engaged as domestic helps, drivers. The high court shall provide a consolidated monthly amount of ₹45,000 to a retired judge or spouse and ₹50,000 to a retired chief justice or spouse for engaging domestic help and drivers. The high court shall provide a consolidated monthly amount of ₹ 45,000 to a retired judge or spouse and ₹ 50,000 to a retired chief justice or spouse for engaging domestic help and drivers. (Shutterstock)

As per a May 30 notification issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, a retired chief justice, a retired judge of the high court or their spouse shall be entitled to avail the services of domestic helps, drivers, secretarial assistance, security and telephone facility at the expenses of the high court subject to certain conditions.

These facilities will be provided to the retired chief justice, retired judges or their spouses if they are not availing such facilities from any other high court. They will, however, not be entitled to these facilities during the tenure of their appointments or assignments except where such appointments did not provide these facilities.

The notification said that the retired chief justice, retired judge or their spouse will also be paid ₹15,000 every month towards expenses of rental and calls for mobiles and landline, internet service, secretarial services and security services. However, this facility will not be available if they are provided with these facilities during a post-retirement assignment. The monthly amounts to be paid shall be increased by 5% every one year.

The notification said these rules shall be in addition to and not in derogation of any other benefits, which are available to retired chief justices, retired judges and their spouses.