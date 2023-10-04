Haryana govt to relax norms to fill vacant Group-D sports quota posts

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has decided to relax norms and fill the vacant Group-D posts which were advertised in 2018 under the Eligible Sports Persons (ESP) category, it is learnt. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has decided to relax norms and fill the vacant Group-D posts which were advertised in 2018 under the Eligible Sports Persons (ESP) category, it is learnt. (HT File)

Government sources say chief minister Khattar has given nod to the proposal after the matter was discussed at length. A letter will be issued to Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) within this week to fill the vacant posts at the earliest.

The matter pertains to an advertisement issued by the state government in April 2018 to fill 1,518 posts of the ESP in Group-D. The HSSC had sent the list of the selected candidates on January 19, 2019.

The state government had to apply brakes on the appointment of selected candidates after it surfaced that a large number of recommended candidates did not have valid sports gradation certificates.

Also, the services of some of those already appointed were terminated after they failed to make available the sports gradation certificates up to December 31, 2020 under the revised sports policy of May 25, 2018.

Government sources privy to the development said the “matter was deliberated upon at length” in the last few weeks and during discussions it emerged that giving relaxation in earlier instructions was necessary as a special measure.

The government is set to ask the HSSC to prepare the revised recommendation list of ESP category after removing all candidates who did not possess valid sports gradation certificates.

It is learnt that the government will ask the HSSC to recommend the candidates against the posts which have remained vacant out of 1,518 posts advertised in ESP category. The HSSC will have to take into account any vacancy that may have been ordered to be kept reserved during any ongoing litigation before the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC).

The principal secretary (sports) will provide to the HSSC secretary the fresh data of candidates of ESP Group-D, who have valid sports gradation certificate.

Sources say it has been over three years since the state government has been grappling with this matter and trying to settle it to the satisfaction of eligible candidates.

Officials say the government had been receiving cases/representations from the candidates/employees (whose services were terminated due to non-submission of the gradation certificate as per policy dated May 25, 2018) requesting to reinstate them in the department concerned on the basis of sports gradation certificate issued to them by sports department up to October 31, 2021. In some cases, the Punjab and Haryana HC had also given directions to the government to take decision on the representation of the candidates.

“Earlier also, the government had considered the matter and directed all the departments/boards/corporations that the candidates who submitted the sports gradation certificates issued before March 31, 2022, may be re-appointed subject to terms and conditions. Now, the remaining vacant posts, which could be around 300, will be filled,” said an official.

