Haryana: High-powered purchase panel clears projects worth ₹658 crore

A high-powered purchase committee led by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday approved contracts worth ₹658 crore after negotiations with suppliers, resulting in savings of over ₹68 crore for the state exchequer. The panel gave nod to the automated coal supply and maintenance at the Yamunanagar and Panipat thermal power plants. (HT Photo for representation)

The approvals were granted to purchase equipment for several departments, including public health, public works department, urban local bodies, agriculture and power corporations. The panel also completed the tender process of several development projects.

An official spokesperson said that a total 15 agenda items worth ₹676 crore were presented in the meeting. However, after negotiations, the contracts were finalised for ₹658 crore.

The CM directed officials to regularly monitor development projects and ensure timely completion. He also stressed that special attention should be given to the quality of development works. He warned that delays or negligence in quality will not be tolerated. He further instructed officials to complete the tender process on time and said strict action will be taken against any officer found negligent.

The panel gave nod to the automated coal supply and maintenance at the Yamunanagar and Panipat thermal power plants. The process for purchasing 220 KV and 33/11 KV power transformers for DHBVNL was also finalised.

The decks were cleared for laying a pipeline from Basai water works to Sector 25 in Gurugram under the railway line. This pipeline will be laid at a cost of around ₹55 crore.

A 400 KV substation will be installed in Dhanonda (Mahendragarh), Nawada (Faridabad) and Kirodi in Hisar. Transformers will be installed at a cost of about ₹157 crore.

The tender process was also completed for the construction of a judicial complex in Bawal, which will be built at a cost of ₹18 crore. Similarly, approval was granted for the work of releasing water from the Kalanwali STP to the Rodi Ghaggar Drain.

Among others present in the meeting were revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel, agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, and public health engineering minister Ranbir Gangwa.