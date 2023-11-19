Haryana hikes honorarium of anganwadi workers, helpers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to increase monthly honorarium and retirement benefits of anganwadi workers and helpers as well. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to increase monthly honorarium and retirement benefits of anganwadi workers and helpers as well. (AFP File Photo)

The remuneration of anganwadi workers with over 10 years of experience will be increased from present ₹12,661 per month to ₹14,000 per month ( ₹1,339 hike), while the anganwadi workers having experience up to 10 years and mini-anganwadi workers will be paid ₹12,500 per month, up from ₹11,401 ( ₹1,099 increase).

Similarly, the honorarium of anganwadi helpers has been increased by ₹719 and they will now be paid ₹7,500 per month instead of ₹6,781.

The chief minister made these announcements while interacting with the anganwadi workers through audio conferencing as part of ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme.

At present a total of 23,486 anganwadi workers, 489 mini-anganwadi workers and 21,732 anganwadi helpers are employed in the state.

Khattar said that on their retirement, anganwadi workers will be paid ₹2 lakh in place of ₹1 lakh as retiral benefit and anganwadi helpers will be paid ₹1 lakh against ₹50,000.

The chief minister also announced to increase anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers’ uniform allowance from ₹800 per annum to ₹1,500 per annum.

Khattar said that 25% posts of supervisors would be kept aside for promotion on merit-cum-seniority basis from amongst anganwadi workers with 10 years of experience based on eligibility and minimum qualifications required for the post of supervisor. The promotion will be based on a written examination to be conducted by the government. It will be ensured that the examination for promotion will be held by February 2024, he said.

The CM said that the state government will establish additional 4,000 Bal Vatikas by converting existing anganwadis and moving them to government schools in village so that pre-school (nursery) education is integrated into school education in accordance with the National Education Policy. This will be done in a phased manner depending on the availability of rooms in government schools, he said, highlighting the role of anganwadi workers in nurturing and shaping the cultural development of children.

“When the natural curiosity of children is guided in the right direction, it paves the way for them to become responsible and conscientious citizens in the future. For the upbringing, knowledge enhancement, and strengthening of children, three aspects are essential: nutrition, immunisation, and cleanliness. The direct connection of health is not only with nutrition but also with maintaining cleanliness before eating. Therefore, creating awareness about cleanliness in children from an early age is also the responsibility of anganwadi workers,” said Khattar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON