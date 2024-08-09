Haryana includes nine more services under Right to Service Act

The Haryana government on Friday said nine more services provided by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been brought under the ambit of Right to Service Act, 2014. This move aims to enhance the efficiency of service delivery for residents across the state. The Haryana government on Friday said nine more services provided by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran have been brought under the ambit of Right to Service Act, 2014. (HT File)

According to a government spokesperson, a time limit of five days has been fixed for processing services, such as changes in the spelling of names, updates due to marriage, divorce, or remarriage, gender changes, updates in marital status, noting the date of a spouse’s death, mobile number and email address updates in plot memos.

The responsibility for these services lies with the deputy superintendent of the estate office concerned. In cases where grievances arise, the estate officer will act as the first grievance redressal authority, and the zonal administrator of the estate office concerned will serve as the second grievance redressal authority, the spokesperson added.