 Haryana includes nine more services under Right to Service Act - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana includes nine more services under Right to Service Act

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 10, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The responsibility for these services lies with the deputy superintendent of the estate office concerned; this move aims to enhance the efficiency of service delivery for residents across Haryana

The Haryana government on Friday said nine more services provided by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been brought under the ambit of Right to Service Act, 2014. This move aims to enhance the efficiency of service delivery for residents across the state.

The Haryana government on Friday said nine more services provided by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran have been brought under the ambit of Right to Service Act, 2014. (HT File)
The Haryana government on Friday said nine more services provided by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran have been brought under the ambit of Right to Service Act, 2014. (HT File)

According to a government spokesperson, a time limit of five days has been fixed for processing services, such as changes in the spelling of names, updates due to marriage, divorce, or remarriage, gender changes, updates in marital status, noting the date of a spouse’s death, mobile number and email address updates in plot memos.

The responsibility for these services lies with the deputy superintendent of the estate office concerned. In cases where grievances arise, the estate officer will act as the first grievance redressal authority, and the zonal administrator of the estate office concerned will serve as the second grievance redressal authority, the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana includes nine more services under Right to Service Act
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On