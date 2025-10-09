Haryana IPS officer’s death: Ambala MP seeks public disclosure of suicide note

Expressing grief over the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Ambala Congress MP Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday demanded that a judicial committee should be formed to conduct an impartial investigation into his death. Expressing grief over the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Ambala Congress MP Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday demanded that a judicial committee should be formed to conduct an impartial investigation into his death.

He also demanded a public disclosure of the suicide note recovered from the officer’s home in Chandigarh, where he was found dead.

Chaudhary, in a statement said that his suicide has not only resulted in the family losing a father but also the state losing a senior IPS officer, a loss that cannot be compensated.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves across the state, the MP said, also demanding the public disclosure of the suicide note recovered from him to reveal the names of senior officials responsible for his death.

“The suicide note needs to be made public because it contains the names of senior officials in the state who hold high positions and could influence the investigation. High-ranking officials are harassing officers from Scheduled Castes. An FIR should be filed against those named in the note,” the lawmaker, also from the Scheduled Caste said.

“A judicial committee headed by a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court should be formed to ensure the safety of all documents recovered from his home. A fair investigation can be conducted to ensure strict action is taken against those who harassed him,” he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290