Haryana: Jind man shoots self a day after firing at cop in Haridwar

A day after allegedly opening fire on a sub-inspector in Haridwar, a Jind man, reportedly died by suicide in Dehradun on Sunday after being surrounded by police. According to police, the accused was wanted in four criminal cases—three registered in Jind and the latest lodged in Haridwar on Saturday.

The 36-year-old accused ended his life at his relatives’ house near Laxman Chowk in the Uttarakhand capital when a joint team of Jind and local police attempted to arrest him.

According to police, the accused was wanted in four criminal cases—three registered in Jind and the latest lodged in Haridwar on Saturday. Among the Jind cases was one filed under the BNS and IT Act at Civil Lines police station last year. In that case, Kapoor was accused of making viral on social media a complaint filed by a woman police officer to the Haryana State Women Commission and other officials, in which she had accused the then superintendent of police of sexual harassment.

Investigations had revealed that the letter was circulated online via WiFi, with the server traced back to the accused’s shop. A case was registered and he had been evading arrest since then, police said.

On Saturday, the accused was spotted in Haridwar. When sub-inspector Surender Kumar tried to nab him near the bus stand, Kapoor allegedly fired two shots, injuring the officer in the stomach and hand. Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh and is stated to be in stable condition. A fresh case was lodged against the accused in connection with the attack.

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said the accused had been on the run since the Haridwar incident, with police teams from Haridwar and Jind actively searching for him. “During the search, the team received information that the accused was hiding in Laxman Chowk at his relative’s house in Dehradun. Information about the accused was shared with Dehradun police and a joint team conducted a raid on Sunday,” Singh said.

He added that the police team had asked the accused, through his relatives, to surrender. “But the accused committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver. The forensic team was called on the spot and evidence was collected,” the SSP said.

The body of the accused has been sent for postmortem. Further proceedings are underway.