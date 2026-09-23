Haryana: Jind postpones anti-drug programme featuring Masoom Sharma

The Jind district administration on Tuesday postponed a musical programme scheduled for September 27 at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) under the ‘Nasha Mukt Janjagaran Abhiyan’, citing administrative reasons. The Jind district administration states that the programme has been deferred due to administrative reasons. (HT File)

The event, titled ‘Nasha Se Dushmani, Shiksha Se Prem’ (enmity with intoxication, love for education), was to feature Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma.

The Jind police announced the postponement through a fresh poster on its official social media page as the postponement notice issued by the Jind district administration states that the programme has been deferred due to administrative reasons.

The original poster had triggered sharp criticism on social media after it named Sharma as a performer. Users questioned why an artist whose songs have been accused of glorifying gun culture, hooliganism, drugs and liquor was invited to a government anti-drug awareness programme. Haryana Police and the state government have in recent months removed several of Sharma’s tracks from YouTube and other platforms.

Explaining about the reason behind the postponement of the event Jind SP Kuldeep Singh said that the decision was taken as the artist is not available on this specific day.

However, repeated attempts to seek comment from deputy commissioner Vaishali Sharma were unsuccessful as the district administration did not issue any official explanation at the time.