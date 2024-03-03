Haryana khaps form 11-member panel to unite farm unions, intensify stir

Farmer outfits and khaps of Haryana on Saturday formed an 11-member committee that will hold talks with the leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, to bring all outfits under one roof. Farmer outfits and khaps of Haryana on Saturday formed an 11-member committee that will hold talks with the leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, to bring all outfits under one roof. (HT Photo)

The khap representatives and farmer leaders from across the state gathered at Palwa village in Jind and finalised strategy to intensify the ongoing farmer agitation.

The committee members include Ishwar Nain from Binain khap, Dalbir Singh from Kheri Masania, Balbir Singh from Chahal khap, Pradeep Singh Hooda from Hooda khap, Sanjay Singh, Captain (retired) Maan Singh from Dalal khap, Dalbir Singh from Satrol, Rajpal Singh from Kalkal, Sube Singh Samain from Fatehabad, Isham Singh Jamba from Karnal and Jai Bhagwan.

Azad Palwa, a farmer leader from Jind, said that the khaps had earlier held two meetings at Samain village in Fatehabad and Danoda in Jind and they are making efforts to bring all farmer outfits under one roof.

“Khap and farm leaders discussed that the Union government would not bow down until all farmer outfits come under one umbrella. Farmers of the entire country need a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) and the ongoing agitation is moving in the right direction, but we have to join hands to win this battle. The government will suppress the voice of protesters if all factions do not come together,” he added.

Satywan Nain Danoda, a member of the farmer union, said that he was nominated to hold talks with farmer leaders- Sarwan Singh Pandher, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Amarjeet Mohri, who are leading this ongoing protest at Shambhu.