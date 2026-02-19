Haryana launches new initiatives under TB elimination programme

Haryana health secretary, Sumita Misra on Wednesday unveiled a series of patient-centric initiatives under the national tuberculosis elimination programme (NTEP). Misra said that from January to December 2025 Haryana conducted 12.52 lakh sputum tests against a target of 9.75 lakh achieving 3,848 tests per lakh population. A total of 88,689 tuberculosis cases were notified. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Misra launched a dedicated state tuberculosis (TB) cell website for real-time public access to TB services, a first-of-its-kind sewing machine centre to help TB survivors regain financial independence, a clinical guidance document aimed at cutting TB mortality, an upcoming celebrity-led awareness drive, and the integration of cash management initiative, SNA Sparsh with a web enabled patient management system for TB control, Nikshay.

The additional chief secretary (ACS), health said the upcoming website will enhance transparency and public access to TB-related services.

“Treatment outcomes remain encouraging with 74,483 patients successfully treated in 2024, achieving a 90% treatment success rate. HIV testing coverage reached 98%, while diabetes screening covered 96% of TB patients ensuring integrated management of co-morbid conditions,” she said.

Misra said that under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Nikshay Shivir), over 34 lakh vulnerable individuals were mapped and more than 10 lakh screened. Nutritional and social support through the Nikshay Mitra initiative has benefited thousands, with over 2.64 lakh food baskets distributed since September 2022. Haryana also received national appreciation for its Nikshay Mitra initiative on World TB Day 2025 and achieved 1,855 TB Mukt Panchayats in 2024, the ACS said.