Haryana logs 199 farm fires, AQI in two districts severe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 02, 2023 02:36 AM IST

As per CPCB bulletin, the AQI of Fatehabad and Hisar on Wednesday turned severe while was very poor in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Kaithal and Rohtak.

Haryana recorded 99 farm fire cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s cumulative count this season to 1,296. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 51 stubble burning cases.

As per the state’s official data, the number of farm fires on November 1, 2022, stood at 2,083 against 1,296 this year. Fatehabad district with 235 field fires so far has the most cases followed by Kaithal 176, Jind 169, Ambala 165, and Kurukshetra 133. (HT File)
As per the state’s official data, the number of farm fires on November 1, 2022, stood at 2,083 against 1,296 this year. Fatehabad district with 235 field fires so far has the most cases followed by Kaithal 176, Jind 169, Ambala 165, and Kurukshetra 133.

As per the central pollution control board (CPCB) bulletin, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Fatehabad and Hisar on Wednesday turned severe while in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Kaithal and Rohtak it was very poor.

Thursday, November 02, 2023
