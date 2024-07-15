‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign: Expose BJP’s misdeeds, says Deepender to Congmen

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda will kick off the “Haryana Maange Hisab” campaign from Karnal on Monday. To discuss a strategy for the campaign, the Haryana unit of the Congress party held a meeting in Sonepat on Sunday. Under the campaign, Congress leaders will tour 90 assembly segments in the state and question the ruling BJP over various issues, including unemployment, rise in crime, farmers’ distress and many others. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leaders Deepak Babaria, Deepender Singh Hooda and others during a state-level meeting in Sonipat on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka)

Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babria thanked the party workers for ensuring victory on the five Lok Sabha seats in the state without any organisation.

“Congress destroyed the caste politics of the BJP. The Lok Sabha elections are a lesson for them that people need development not hate. We will fight the assembly polls by taking people from all castes along. We have given a slogan ‘BJP ko ek dhakka aur do’ (give a push to BJP) in the assembly elections against the BJP, “ he added.

Leaders, workers will expose BJP’s misdeeds: Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said under the campaign all leaders and workers will expose the misdeeds of the BJP before the public.

“The party activists will tell the people about the announcements of Congress and will ask for suggestions from the public regarding the party’s manifesto. Congressmen will go among the public and tell that Haryana, which was the number one state in the country in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, sportspersons and welfare schemes till 2014. Now the state has become number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction and misery during BJP rule,” he added.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said they will ask 15 questions from the BJP related to the rise in drug abuse, the highest unemployment in the country and why farmers’ income has not doubled. The Congress leaders flagged a van on Sunday. It will cover all assembly segments and the leaders will ask people to drop their ideas for the party’s manifesto in a box put in the van.