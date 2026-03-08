Haryana man held for posing as cop in Faridkot

Faridkot police arrested Gurmangat Singh, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, on Friday for posing as a cop and attempting to hit police personnel at a checkpoint. Accused Gurmangat, who was driving, told the police team that the vehicle belonged to a high court judge.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Jogeshwar Singh Goraya said on Saturday that during routine checking at Tehna village, the driver of a Toyota Urban Cruiser was stopped.

Accused Gurmangat, who was driving, told the police team that the vehicle belonged to a high court judge. Goraya said that instead of producing his driving licence, the accused tried to convince the police he was a Haryana police employee and presented a fake identity card.

As the police team at the checkpoint grew suspicious and began questioning, Gurmangat allegedly tried to run over the police personnel at the picket and fled the scene.

He was later caught at Bir Chahal village after police teams were alerted about the incident.

Goraya said the investigation revealed the accused had prepared several other fake identity cards. Apart from this, he had installed a flasher light on his car and affixed fake stickers of high court judges on the vehicle.

A case was registered against him under sections including 109 (attempt to murder) and 336 (2) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sadar Police Station Faridkot.