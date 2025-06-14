Haryana: Man hires friend to kill father over 50 lakh, both held

Rewari police have arrested a man and his accomplice for allegedly murdering his father after the latter refused to give him ₹50 lakh. The body was recovered from the fields of Thotwal village in Rewari. (HT File)

The accused, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Thotwal village, was taken into custody following the arrest of his friend Krishan Kumar a day earlier.

According to Rewari City DSP Joginder Sharma, the body of Bir Singh was found in the fields of Thotwal village. “Initially, Ravi claimed that his father might have been attacked by a wild animal. However, locals informed the police about frequent disputes between Ravi and his father over money,” said the DSP.

“Bir Singh had reportedly sold five acres of land for ₹2.50 crore. His son Ravi had been demanding ₹50 lakh to fund the treatment of his father-in-law. When Bir Singh refused, Ravi allegedly offered ₹5 lakh to his friend Krishan to commit the murder.” the DSP added.

Krishan later confessed to killing Bir Singh with a knife, which is yet to be recovered, the DSP said.

The DSP said that both Ravi and Krishan have been booked on murder charges and further investigation is underway.