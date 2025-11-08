Haryana: Modi to flag off Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday flag-off four Vande Bharat Express trains including Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat during an event at Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Officials said that with this new train, the Haryana cities of Kurukshetra and Panipat are set to get their first Vande Bharat, adding that this will improve religious tourism and handloom trade in the cities, respectively.

The PM will inaugurate the Vande Bharat trains on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Ferozepur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes, a statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) read.

The statement further said the Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just six hours and 40 minutes, strengthening connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab and contributing to the development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

An official communication from the Railway Board states that the Ferozepur-Delhi-Ferozepur Vande Bharat Express (22462/61) will start from Ferozepur Cantt railway station and will have stoppages at Faridkot, Bathinda, Dhuri and Patiala in Punjab, as well as Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra and Panipat in Haryana, to terminate at Delhi railway station.

It will run on six days except Wednesday, having commercial stoppages at all the stations and primary maintenance at Ferozepur Cantt railway station.

Officials said that with this new train, the Haryana cities of Kurukshetra and Panipat are set to get their first Vande Bharat, adding that this will improve religious tourism and handloom trade in the cities, respectively.

On the other hand, it will be the sixth Vande Bharat to have a stoppage at Ambala Cantt, a major railway junction of North India.

BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal said that the stoppage at Kurukshetra, the religious capital of Haryana, will not only benefit the local residents but also serve the large number of pilgrims visiting the city everyday.

The PIB said that the trains being inaugurated will significantly reduce travel time between major destinations and enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM), Ambala railway division, Naveen Kumar said that the inaugural run will be attended by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu at Ferozepur Cantt railway station and will travel in the train till Ambala Cantt.

“At Ambala Cantt, MP Jindal and Haryana minister Anil Vij will attend the ceremony, from where the MP will travel in the train. Other dignitaries are also likely to attend the ceremony at various stations. The Ambala division’s other event will be at Saharanpur railway station for Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat which will improve mobility to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee,” he said.

The official said that any communication regarding the schedule and fare is yet to be issued by the railway board.