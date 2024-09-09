 Haryana: Olympian Bajrang Punia receive death threats - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana: Olympian Bajrang Punia receive death threats

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 09, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, the faces of wrestlers’ protest against former wrestling federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had joined the Congress two days ago in Delhi

Olympian wrestler and All India Kisan Congress working president Bajrang Punia on Sunday received death threats through WhatsApp from an international number.

Olympian wrestler and All India Kisan Congress working president Bajrang Punia. (HT File)


The sender has asked Bajrang Punia to quit Congress or face dire consequences. “Bajrang, quit Congress else it will not be good for you and your family. This is our last message. Before the polls, we will show you what we are. Complaint wherever you want, this is our first and last warning,” reads the message, Punia told police.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, the faces of wrestlers’ protest against former wrestling federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had joined the Congress two days ago in Delhi. Vinesh was fielded from Julana assembly segment in Jind and Bajrang was appointed as working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

A spokesman of Sonepat police said that wrestler Bajrang Punia had lodged a complaint at Bahalgarh police station regarding the issue.

“An investigation has been started after receiving a complaint from Bajrang and an FIR will be registered soon,” the spokesman added.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On