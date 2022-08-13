Haryana panchayat polls will be held in September: Minister

Clearing all speculations regarding panchayat polls, Haryana panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli on Thursday said the election to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) will be held across the state in September and the government is all set to conduct the polls.

There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis.

Interacting with reporters in Rewari after holding a meeting with Jannayak Janata party (JJP)’s workers, Babli said the notification regarding the panchayat polls will be issued soon and his party (JJP) will not contest the polls on party symbols because the local village polls are the symbol of brotherhood and harmony.

“Our party is serious about spreading its base in southern Haryana and they are making efforts in this direction by holding regular workers’ and public meetings. Our party is committed to fulfilling its promises made to the people of Haryana in the 2019 assembly and we will fulfil all our promises before going to the next assembly polls,” the panchayat minister added.

On July 23, Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh had announced that the election to Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held as per schedule in Haryana in September.

After holding a meeting with the Rewari deputy commissioner and other district officials, Dhanpat Singh had said the election of panches will be conducted by ballot paper while the zila parishads, panchayat samiti members and sarpanches will be elected by EVMs.