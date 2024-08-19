Haryana: PGIMS expels Rohtak doctor for abducting, assaulting BDS student

Taking serious note, the authorities at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) have expelled a first-year resident doctor for abducting and assaulting a first-year woman BDS student whom he had known for the past seven months. The authorities at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) have expelled a first-year resident doctor for abducting and assaulting a first-year woman BDS student whom he had known for the past seven months. (Representational photo)

The incident comes amid a national outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a second-year resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9.

Rohtak PGIMS police station in-charge inspector Roshan Lal said on Monday that the woman, who is in the first year of the bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) course at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on the campus, had lodged a complaint on August 17 that the first-year anatomy resident Dr Maninder Kaushik of Rohtak had abducted and assaulted her. “The resident doctor was arrested for abducting the woman, threatening her with dire consequences and causing physical harm. The victim was medically examined and her statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate on Sunday. The victim has not alleged rape in her statements before the police and judicial magistrate,” he said.

“Both of them knew each other for seven months,” the inspector said, adding the accused is in police custody and investigation is underway.

In a video, the BDS student alleged that Kaushik had physically and emotionally abused her from 11pm on August 16 to 1pm on August 17. “He kicked, punched and tortured me with a knife, leaving marks all over my body. I was finally released on the campus on the night of August 17 from where I called up my parents and filed a police complaint,” she said.

During a medical examination, PGIMS doctors found multiple contusions, abrasions and complaints of pain in various parts of the student’s body. She was discharged from the trauma centre on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, the accused took the woman student from the PGIMS campus to Chandigarh on the night of August 16 and brought her back on the night of August 17.

Police officials said that the accused physically assaulted her on the way to Chandigarh.

PGIMS director SS Lohchab said that Dr Maninder Kaushik has been expelled from the institute and he is not allowed to enter the campus.

The resident doctors association of PGIMS and PGIDS condemned the incident and accused Dr Kaushik of misusing his position.