Haryana Police freeze assets of Punjab-based drug smuggler

Haryana Police have frozen assets worth around ₹1.2 crore allegedly belonging to a Punjab-based drug smuggler as part of a crackdown on the financial networks supporting narcotics trafficking, officials said. The accused was facing 13 criminal cases registered in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, including nine cases related to drug smuggling. (HT File)

According to the police, the accused, Kulwant Singh- a resident of Killianwali village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab, was facing 13 criminal cases registered in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, including nine cases related to narcotics smuggling.

The action was taken against properties and funds allegedly acquired through proceeds from the drug trade. The frozen assets include agricultural land in Shergarh village comprising 4 kanal, 9 marla, valued at more than ₹9 lakh, and another parcel measuring 12 kanal 11 marla, valued at around ₹25.3 lakh.

Police also froze a residential house with a ground-floor shop in Killianwali, valued at around ₹23.6 lakh, and a house in Guru Jambheshwar Nagar, Mandi Dabwali, worth around ₹9.2 lakh.

Six bank accounts containing approximately ₹10.6 lakh have also been frozen. Four vehicles — a Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Bolero and an Ashok Leyland goods truck — were seized.

The latest case against Singh dates back to February 9, 2023, when 97 kg of poppy husk was recovered in Dabwali and an FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was arrested on May 16, 2023.

Following a financial investigation, a freezing order under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act was issued on August 10, 2026. The competent authority approved the action on September 7, following which the properties and other assets were frozen, police said.

Police records also show that Singh was booked in an earlier case in 2010 in which 160 kg of poppy husk was recovered. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. Other cases against him involve the recovery of commercial and intermediate quantities of poppy husk in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Dabwali SP Jasleen Kaur said the police campaign against drug networks would go beyond arrests and seizures. “Properties built from narcotics proceeds will also be targeted under the law,” she said, adding that people providing protection or financial support to drug smugglers would also be investigated.

Officials said the action was aimed at weakening the financial backbone of narcotics networks by targeting assets allegedly generated through the illegal trade.