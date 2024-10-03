Haryana polls: BJP worked to bring transparency in govt work, says Gupta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency, Gian Chand Gupta, listed out development works done in Panchkula in the last 10 years during a roadshow on Wednesday evening. Union minister of state Jitin Prasad and BJP’s Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta during a roadshow on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan times)

Union minister of state Jitin Prasad also participated in the roadshow that was carried out in Gupta’s support.

Gian Chand Gupta said, “We have worked to bring transparency in government work, given jobs on the basis of merit without any discrimination, worked for the welfare of people and to uplift the entire society with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, always promoted social unity, harmony and brotherhood. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and gives anti-national statements and talks about defaming and breaking the country.”

Gupta in his public meetings held today said, “The intellectual and educated class of the society should exercise their franchise in large numbers on the day of voting and also encourage others to vote to fight nepotism.”

Gupta said, “The development work of Panchkula will be accelerated further during my third term.”

Former chairperson of women’s commission, Rekha Sharma, said Congress candidate Chander Mohan talks about turning Panchkula into Paris. “Everyone knows what the state of Paris is today,” she said, adding that such statements of the Congress candidate point to a big conspiracy.