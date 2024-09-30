Haryana polls: Congress will end fear and distress in state, says Kumari Selja

Congress will end the prevailing atmosphere of fear and distress in the state, said Sirsa MP Kumari Selja in Panchkula on Sunday while addressing two back-to-back public meetings in favour of Congress candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency, Chander Mohan. Sirsa MP Kumari Selja addressing a rally in Panchkula while campaigning for Congress candidate Chander Mohan. (HT Photo)

Launching a scathing attack on the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, she said, “Every section of society is suffering. Doing business has become difficult, and people in all professions feel unsafe and helpless.” She accused the BJP of favouring only its preferred industrialists.

She further promised that under the Congress government, every woman would receive ₹2,000 per month, up to ₹25 lakh worth of medical treatment would be free, and gas cylinders would be available for just ₹500.

Criticising BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta, Kumari Selja, said, “People of Panchkula gave him two opportunities, but he failed to meet their expectations. Time has come to show the door to such an ineffective and incapable representative.”

“Future of Haryana has already been written, and the Congress is certain to form the government,” she said.

Panchkula is my karmabhoomi: Chander Mohan

Speaking at the rally, Chander Mohan said that Panchkula is his ‘karmbhoomi’.

“Those who call our colonies illegal have no right to ask for votes,” said Chander Mohan. “Poor and working-class have suffered the most under BJP rule, and the condition of the colonies has worsened in the last 10 years. The residents are deprived of basic amenities,” said Chander Mohan while assuring the gathering that he would ensure that the maximum benefits of Congress’s welfare schemes will reach the person standing on the lowest rung of society. Chander Mohan said, “It is she (referring to Selja) who fought for me and due to her I have got ticket.

Selja raises issue of unemployment in Kalka rally

Kumari Selja raised issues of increased unemployment at a rally in Raipur Rani where she sought votes for the party’s Kalka candidate, Pradeep Chaudhary.

“Today the youth is not getting jobs. Employees and sarpanches are being beaten with sticks and bullets,” said Selja while targeting BJP. She added “BJP failed on people’s expectation”.

She added, “Congress is forming government in Haryana. Kalka is the number one assembly and our party’s victory is going to start from here.”

BJP wants to buy the people of Kalka with the power of money: Chaudhary

While addressing the public meeting, Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary, said, “External forces (referring to BJP) want to buy the people of Kalka area with money. But the wise voters will show them the door.” He said that BJP has been in power for 10 years, but they have always ignored serious issues like drug addiction.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Prem Garg from Panchkula during a rally on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Let’s achieve 100% voting: Garg

Panchkula Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Prem Garg, urged people to come out and exercise their franchise on October 5.

Garg while addressing different public meetings said, “The people of Panchkula district must assess the journey of Panchkula’s development from its establishment as a district in 1997 till today. If they feel that the ruling parties have brought about development, they should vote for them. Otherwise, this time, choose the Aam Aadmi Party, which is providing education, healthcare, and basic services at affordable rates in Delhi and Punjab.”

Garg further said that India’s major political parties are still engaging in caste-based, rich-poor divisions, false promises and allurements. “The past is witness to the fact that after winning, these parties forget about the development of the region for four and a half years. Therefore, I appeal to the public once again; think carefully before pressing the button.”

“The time has come to rise above societal constraints and vote for development. Cast your vote, evaluate the progress from 1997 to today, and then press the button,” said Garg while appealing to residents of Panchkula, vote.