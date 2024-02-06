Haryana Right to Service Act: Game changer auto appeal system has empowered people: Gupta

Haryana Right to Service Commission (HRTSC) chief commissioner TC Gupta on Tuesday said the ‘auto appeal system’ introduced under the Right to Service Act has turned out to be a game changer move in ensuring transparency and accountability in service delivery to citizens. According to HRTSC chief commissioner Gupta, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the auto appeal system (AAS) on September 1, 2021, to ensure timely and transparent delivery of public services. (HT File Photo)

Gupta, along with the core team of the HRTSC, reviewed the findings of an exhaustive study “Comparative evaluation of implementation of Haryana Right to Service Act 2014” conducted by Chandigarh-based Institute for Development and Communication (IDC).

“The IDC study clearly shows that Haryana has emerged as a leading state by providing a robust grievances redressal forum. The effective implementation of auto appeal mechanism by HRTSC and imposing a fine on defaulting officer is ensuring hassle-free services to citizens,” said Pramod Kumar, IDC chairperson, who was also present during the presentation of the study followed by a meeting that lasted nearly two hours.

Before AAS was launched, there was a provision for the manual filing of appeals, in the event of a delay in service delivery. However, it was cumbersome, leading to citizens not coming ahead to file appeals.

Gupta said rules were amended to enable filing system-generated appeals through AAS.

Now if a person’s work is not done on time and that work comes under the purview of the Right to Service Act, then under the AAS, the application goes to the appellate authority. Even then if no work is done, then the application moves to the higher authority. Still, if work is not done at both these levels, then the application goes to the commission automatically, said Gupta.

Harsh Chopra, the coordinator of the IDC study, presented the key findings of the study pointing out that among the beneficiaries 73% received the service as requested and 46% of beneficiaries were satisfied with the overall application process.

Among the non-beneficiaries, urban residents exhibited a higher awareness level.

“The delay in service varies from department to department, and the main reasons cited by the officials are a shortage of staff and a lack of IT professionals in the departments,” Chopra said.

The findings also highlighted that the AAS has made the appeal system paperless and reduced legal burden and out-of-pocket costs earlier incurred by the citizens. The study also found that more people have started using the complaint system and asserting their right to service.

The study recommended ensuring registration of the rejection reasons and taking proactive measures to minimise the rejection rate.

The report also underscored the need to revalidate the family ID data to streamline the verification process to minimise the time taken.

“There is a need to strengthen data integrity by ensuring complete beneficiary addresses, validated contact numbers, and accurate information...,” the IDC study says.