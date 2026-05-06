Haryana rights panel seeks report on defunct ambulances at Jhajjar govt hospitals

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognizance of alleged irregularities and negligence in government hospitals in Jhajjar district. In a complaint placed before HHRC chairman justice Lalit Batra, the condition of the sub-divisional hospital in Jhajjar’s Beri highlighted a lack of essential medical equipment, medicines, and basic facilities. (HT Photo for representation)

The action was taken after the commission received complaints that patients were referred from government hospitals in Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh to private hospitals despite the availability of medical specialities in these government facilities.

The complaints also highlighted that the condition of available ambulances was highly concerning, with most vehicles being non-functional and lacking valid fitness certificates.

In a complaint placed before HHRC chairman justice Lalit Batra, the condition of the sub-divisional hospital in Jhajjar’s Beri highlighted a lack of essential medical equipment, medicines, and basic facilities. The complainants also alleged the prolonged absence of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Beri government hospital and apathy towards public grievances.

Acting on the allegations, the HHRC observed that if found true, these issues would not only constitute a violation of established governmental norms and healthcare regulations but would also amount to a denial of the right to health, which is an integral part of the right to life.

Justice Batra has directed the additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, medical education & research and AYUSH, Haryana; the director general, health services, Haryana, Panchkula; and the civil surgeon, Jhajjar to submit a detailed, factual, and time-bound report addressing all allegations raised in the complaint, a week prior to next hearing scheduled on August 20.

Batra has also sought details and justification for the large number of patient referrals made from Jhajjar hospital and Bahadurgarh sub-divisional hospital, along with data on the medical specialities available in these hospitals.

The commission also sought the operational status, maintenance records, and fitness certification of all ambulances, as well as the availability and functionality of essential infrastructure, equipment, medicines, and basic facilities in government hospitals in Jhajjar. Additionally, the status regarding the prolonged absence of the SMO has also been asked.