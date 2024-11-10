Haryana: Saini appeals farmers not to get misled by Congress

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged the farmers not to pay attention to any kind of rumours pertaining to DAP, saying that the state government is committed to ensure continuous supply of the fertiliser. The chief minister said that so far, 50,46,872 MT paddy has been procured in the state, in lieu of which ₹ 11,296 crore has been paid to the farmers. (HT File)

“Till Today, a stock of 23,118 metric tonnes (MT) of DAP is available in various districts in the state. In the next two to three days, 9,172 MT more DAP will be received in various districts,” Saini said accusing the Congress leaders of misleading the farmers.

“There is an adequate stock of fertilisers in Haryana and its distribution is also being ensured properly,” Saini added.

The chief minister said last year consumption of DAP was 1,46,152 MT from October 1 to November 9, while this year 1,54,540 MT have been consumed till November 9.

“The Centre has allotted 1,10,200 MT DAP to Haryana for the month of November. Apart from this, 71,281 MT of single super phosphate (SSP) and 24,343 MT of NPK stock are still available in the state,” the CM added.

This kharif season after the purchase of the crop, money was transferred within 72 hours into the accounts of 4,84,927 farmers who are registered under Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, Saini informed

He said that so far, 50,46,872 MT paddy has been procured in the state, in lieu of which ₹11,296 crore has been paid to the farmers.

“The Congress is not able to digest the farmer-friendly policies of the government. For the Congress, which claims to protect the interests of farmers, their own interests are paramount, not the interests of farmers,” Saini said.

“In other states, farmers have to agitate to get their crops purchased at MSP, whereas in Haryana, the government has made robust arrangement, and the crop is being purchased at MSP.”