Haryana sets up four zonal skill labs to train healthcare workers: Minister

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said four zonal skill laboratories have been established in the state to provide health workers with skill-based training and practical exposure.

She said that the primary objective of these training programmes is to achieve the targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-3.

The Rohtak Skill Lab covers the districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal, while the Bhiwani Skill Lab covers Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Similarly, the Panchkula Skill Lab includes Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal, while the Faridabad Skill Lab covers Faridabad, Mahendragarh , Rewari, Nuh, Palwal and Gurugram districts.

According to an official statement, the goals include reducing the maternal mortality ratio to 70 per one lakh live births, the neonatal mortality rate to 12 per one thousand live births, and the mortality rate of children aged below five to 25 per one thousand live births by 2030.

Rao said that the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare , Panchkula, functioning under the Haryana Health Department, is playing a significant role in strengthening healthcare services in the state.

The institute is regularly organising training and capacity-building programmes for doctors, nurses and other health workers. Health personnel from Primary Health Centres , Community Health Centres and District Civil Hospitals participate in these programmes.

Additionally, training programmes are also being organised in the districts under the supervision of SIHFW.

During the current year, 1,211 health workers were trained by SIHFW, Panchkula, while 5,220 health workers were trained at the district level, she said.

Rao said five Continuing Medical Education programmes were organised on various subjects, including pediatric emergency and towards zero maternal deaths.

Furthermore, to promote health awareness and knowledge dissemination, around 18 online training programmes were organised this year, which saw participation from 2,441 health workers.

Induction training programmes are regularly held to familiarise newly appointed medical officers, dental surgeons and nursing officers with the functioning of health services, hospital protocols, infection prevention and patient-centred care, the statement added.

Mid-career training programmes are organised for Senior Medical Officers , focusing on administrative leadership, clinical governance, medico-legal responsibilities and hospital management. A similar programme is also organised for nursing staff.

To enhance the efficiency of health workers in emergency services, Accident and Emergency Care Services training and Basic Life Support courses are also organised regularly, enabling doctors and healthcare workers to manage trauma, cardiac emergencies and other critical situations.

