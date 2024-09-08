Haryana Sikhs demand law against sacrilege, electoral representation

The Sikhs from Haryana under the banner of Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal (HSED) will congregate here on Sunday with an aim to unite the community irrespective of party politics and castes and raise various demands of the community. Invitations have been sent to the jathedars of Akal Takht, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Takht Sri Kesgarh Saheb, Takht Sri Hazur Saheb and Takht Sri Patna Saheb, and all are likely to attend the event, Pannu informed. (HT File)

Pritpal Singh Pannu, a member of the body and a social activist, said at the HSED will demand a law against sacrilege, release of Bandi Singhs, representation of the community in the electoral process in Haryana and no political interference in the state’s Gurdwara body.

“The conference has been called in a bid to unite Sikhs under Nishan Sahib and discuss important issues. Nationally, we demand a law to curb cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, awarding life imprisonment to the accused and release of Bandi Singhs, who have completed their sentences,” Pannu added.

Among the state issues, Pannu said that the Sikh body, ahead of the assembly polls, has demanded end of political interference in the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and immediate elections to the body to reclaim the trust of the community.

“Despite having sizable population in nearly 20 seats in Haryana, there is no proper representation of the Sikhs in the legislative assembly which should be ensured. Also, the state should form SITs in every district to probe cases of religious hate crime against any community. Apart from this, the government should also constitute a minority commission in Haryana and ensure promotion of the Punjabi language,” Pannu said.

The Sikh body has issued an open letter to all major political parties, asking them to clarify their stand on the demands and include them in their manifesto.

“If that is not done, the conference will also give “a next big call” within the time frame ahead of the assembly elections,” Pannu said.

The convention will be held at the new grain market beside NH44.