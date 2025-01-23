Haryana: Solar plants on govt buildings among 800-cr works okayed

Contracts and purchases worth ₹800 crore were approved by the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), Departmental High-Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) of the Haryana government on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. An official spokesperson said following negotiations with bidders, the government was able to save ₹30 crore. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Among the projects was one worth ₹36 crore related to installation of rooftop solar power plants on 290 government buildings.

The spokesperson said the HPWPC finalised an agency for complete disposal of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram district. The chief minister directed the officials concerned that the waste should be fully disposed of within the next four months. Action will be taken against the agency in case of non-compliance. Saini’s approval was also given for the purchase of high-pressure suction machines for ensuring cleaning of sewers, costing about ₹13 crore.

The CM said the Quality Assurance Authority should also be involved to inspect the quality of the projects. Each project should be completed in a timely manner, officials were told.

Approval was granted to upgrade the Sadhaura community health centre in Yamunanagar district to a 50-bed hospital. This will be done at an estimated cost of ₹12.50 crore.

The HPWPC also approved rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Bhakra main branch from RD 1,15,000 to 1,69,813 at a cost of ₹41 crore and construction of a diaphragm wall downstream of the Hathnikund barrage at a cost of ₹146 crore.

Construction of a 12.50 MLD capacity STP for residential colonies in Thanesar town was also approved. (With PTI inputs)