Haryana: Sonepat shopkeeper booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old girl

Sonepat police have booked a shopkeeper for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl, who delivered a premature baby girl on Friday. According to a spokesman of Sonepat police, the girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh complained of labour pain on Friday following which an ambulance was called and she delivered the baby in the ambulance on the way to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan. The police spokesman said the accused has been booked for rape and under various sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the shopkeeper. (Getty image)

In the complaint to the civil lines police station in Sonepat, the girl’s father said his daughter was raped six months ago by a neighbour shopkeeper when he and his wife had gone to work.

“ We suspect that the accused might have offered some intoxicant to my daughter before raping her and might have also tried to give her some pills for abortion,” he added.

