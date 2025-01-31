Haryana speaker inspects Karnal medical college

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Thursday conducted an inspection of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal and held a meeting with the director and faculty heads to enquire about the functioning and shortcomings of the institute. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Thursday conducted an inspection of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal and held a meeting with the director and faculty heads to enquire about the functioning and shortcomings of the institute. (HT Photo)

Officials said that Kalyan expressed displeasure with the hospital authorities over referring patients without solid reason and the negligent behaviour of doctors towards patients.

He also requested the doctors to take the institute forward by making better use of the available resources.

Director MK Garg, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana and others were present there.

Later, the speaker also interacted with the patients in the casualty ward and enquired about the medical services being provided, where he sought clarification of a doctor from the director.

The speaker raised the issue of referring patients “unnecessarily” and said that should not happen without a solid reason.

“This is a big issue at this time. Doctors should also mention the details of the patients who come in emergency and the treatment given till the time of referral. It is the moral responsibility of doctors to make full use of the facilities,” he added.

On the occasion, instructions to appoint a nodal officer in the institute were also given after MLA Jagmohan Anand said that often doctors do not pick up his phone calls.

In a statement, Kalyan said that he received detailed information about the institute for the first time since taking over the post, where filling up of vacant posts, purchasing new equipment, making proper security arrangements, providing legal aid etc. are some subjects on which the state government has to take policy decisions.

“He said that challenges also increase with responsibilities, but we have to face them and move forward. There is workload everywhere, yet we must overcome the shortcomings. The government has spent crores of rupees on the institute. He instructed the director to make a plan for repairs. He asked the doctors to work better as a team so that the patients also benefit, and the image of the institute is also not tarnished. It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain the reputation of the institute,” the statement read.