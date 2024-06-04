Haryana: Surjewala corners BJP govt after HC verdict on socioeconomic criteria

Congress’ Rajya MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at the BJP-led state government after chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini said he will approach the Supreme Court over the Punjab and Haryana high court’s (HC) recent verdict of quashing the socioeconomic criteria of granting additional marks to certain classes in government jobs. Surjewala said the government introduced the Common Eligibility Test which has now become a “common exploitation test” as lakhs of youth were exploited by them in the last four years in the name of the exam. (HT Photo)

The Congress leader, who was in Karnal to address a press conference on the issue a day ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha elections, demanded Saini’s resignation and asked that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) be dissolved.

Surjewala said the government introduced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) which has now become a “common exploitation test” as lakhs of youth were exploited by them in the last four years in the name of the exam.

“On May 31, the high court rejected the socioeconomic criteria of giving five additional marks and rejected recruitments. By introducing the policy, the government has ruined the future of 20 lakh youth from both groups and lakhs of others who completed their schooling or graduation, and are waiting for the exam to get jobs,” he added.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Saini said Surjewala should also disclose how his Congress government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda played with the lives of youth over jobs.

“We ensured transparency in the whole system specifically in providing jobs to the poor that were completely neglected by Hooda and his allies. They just took votes from the poor, but Manohar Lal ji introduced a system for them giving five marks on their socioeconomic condition, so that they can also get a government job. This was also appreciated by a single bench of the HC. Now, it has been quashed by a double bench, but I can ensure every youth that their job is safe, and we will fight for their right before the SC,” the CM added.