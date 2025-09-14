Haryana: Three killed, six injured in Sirsa road mishap

After a Haryana Roadways bus hit a tractor-trolley from behind near Kashi Ka Bas village in Sirsa on Saturday morning, three persons were killed and six others sustained serious injuries. The mangled remains of the tractor-trolley which overturned after a Haryana Roadways bus hit into it in Sirsa on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Vimala Devi and Krishan while the third person was unidentified till the filing of this report. The seriously injured are Sharda Devi, Saroj, Sunita, Roshni, Raj Bala and Bimla.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday morning when 30 labourers, including women were going to harvest cotton in Rampura village.

“A speeding Haryana Roadways bus heading towards Rajasthan’s Anupgarh from Sirsa hit the tractor-trolley, carrying 30 labourers, from behind. The incident was so severe that the tractor-trolley overturned and three persons died on the spot while 25 others were injured. Of these six women are seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Sirsa civil hospital,” said Ellenabad police station house officer Pragat Singh.

The SHO said that a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the bus driver.

Committee to probe incident says Vij

Taking cognizance of the Sirsa road accident, Haryana transport minister Anil Vij directed the additional chief secretary of the transport department to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Vij said that a dedicated committee will be constituted to investigate accidents involving Haryana Roadways buses.

“The committee will comprise technical officers as well as police investigation officers, ensuring that accountability is established and appropriate action is taken against those found at fault,” he added.

Directing the ACS, Vij said that “I want a clear investigation into whether the fault lies with the Roadways bus driver or the tractor driver. It is essential for us to know the facts. From now on, it will be a set practice in the transport department that every accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus will be formally investigated,” he added.

The minister further said that a committee with both technical experts and police officers will determine responsibility, and if any of the bus drivers are found guilty of negligence, strict action will follow.